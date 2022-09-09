El Paso, Texas (KTSM)- The Creative Kids Mystical Desert art mural will be unveiled with a private ribbon cutting at Providence Children’s Hospital in honor of Marian Azar on Saturday, Sep. 10, at 2 p.m.

Creative Kids is partnering with Providence Children’s Hospital and the El Paso Community Foundation regarding the creation of the Mystical Desert mural. The mural is dedicated to the memory of Marian Azar.

“She had a real love for children and her passion for the arts,” said her daughter, Chana Azar Burton.

According to Providence Children’s Hospital, they are grateful to have the opportunity to adorn the Ronald McDonald Family Room with the mural. Viewers will be able to get a sneak peak of the alebrije styled animals that has been brought to life by Creative Kids.

