Mysterious fireball shoots across Oregon sky

A series of images taken by Richard Romano in Polk County, Nov. 21, 2019. (Courtesy of Richard Romano via Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

(PCSO/KGW) – Police in Oregon are investigating a mysterious fireball that was seen in the evening sky near the city of Salem Thursday.

Pictures were taken by a Polk County sheriff’s deputy show what appears to be a fireball falling to the ground.

The incident was originally reported as a plane on fire, but the Federal Aviation Administration has no record of any plane crashes in the area.

Speculation over the origins of the sighting has been building, ranging from it being a meteoroid or jet trail to a missile.

Fireballs are an astronomical term for exceptionally bright meteors that are bright enough to be seen over a very wide area.

