(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” Rod Covlin calls 911 after his young daughter finds his estranged wife, Shele Danishefsky, unconscious in the bathtub.

Soon after her mysterious death, Danishefsky’s loved ones would come to suspect that what happened was no accident.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

Shele’s hairdresser came to her apartment to give her hair a keratin treatment. New Year’s Eve was the next day, and Shele was going to a party.

She knew to avoid moisture to keep her hair silky after the treatment, but the hairdresser reminded her anyway. No wash. No gym. If it was raining, use a hoodie and an umbrella.

Work, a quick drink with friends, and then home to her kids by 8 o’clock. That’s when their visitation with their father, who lived across the hall, ended.

After the kids went to bed, Shele logged into her dating profile.

The next morning, her daughter found Shele in the bathroom. At first glance, it appeared she’d had a terrible accident getting in or out of the full bathtub.

But why would Shele have taken a bath? She knew it would ruin her hair.

Watch “Dateline: Endgame” Friday at 10 p.m. on NBC4.