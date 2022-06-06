EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to adopt, El Paso Animal Services is the right choice.

The shelter is at critical capacity with over 1,000 animals waiting to be adopted. This situation extends to a national scope with unfortunately adoptions numbers going down.

Most of the pets found at the City shelter are medium-to-large dogs and we want to remind the community when looking for a pet to adopt to consider these bigger dogs. Adopting these medium-to-large breeds is a keyway to support the City’s lifesaving mission.

If you can’t adopt but would like to make a difference, you can foster a pet. Fostering is providing a temporary home to a pet, or pets, in need. It’s completely free and the necessary food and supplies will be provided for you—you just provide them love and a home for a few weeks.

To start the onboarding process prior to the event you can visit their website.

If you’re unable to foster but would like to help the shelters, donations are also needed to help place pets in foster homes. The community can donate crates, kennels, blankets, kitten formula and other pet supplies at the shelter or through our Amazon Wishlist.

What: Emergency Foster Event

When: Friday, June 10th and Saturday, 11th

Where: 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

