Mutt Mondays: Animal Services highlights what officers do in the field during Animal Care and Control Officer Appreciation Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is Animal Care and Control Officer Appreciation Week.

Ramon Herrera, interim director at El Paso Animal Services, said staff perform dangerous tasks in the field and encourages the community to thank animal control officers they see in the community.

Herrera said animal protection officers are devoted to protecting and serving the City of El Paso and risk their health and lives to ensure pets and their people are safe.

Not only do APOs respond to various animal-related calls — from loose pets to bite incidents, reuniting families with their lost pets or even assistance with wildlife — they also jump in to help families that are in tough situations and need support.

Herrera said they have seen more situations like these, especially in the past year, of families hit hard by COVID-19, and reaching out for assistance.

The El Paso Animal Services is also thanking the other animal protection organizations in the community, which includes the County Animal Welfare Department and Tigua Animal Control.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

