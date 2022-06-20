EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It is no secret summer weather in El Paso area can hit above the 100F for weeks at a time. When it gets scorching hot, everybody should know if it is too hot for us, it is too hot for our pets as well.

El Paso Animal Services wants to remind us that when temperatures rise, so does the pet population in the animal shelters. Right now, the situation is at critical capacity with hundreds of pets in desperate need of adoption.

In addition, 4th of July is fast approaching, and it is a time when more pets enter the shelter. This is due to the fireworks that people like to ignite making pets afraid of the sound and many runaway and end up lost in the streets.

For of all of those looking to add a member to their family, this is a great opportunity. This coming weekend El Paso Animal Services will waive the adoption fee to make it even easier to adopt at their shelter or at the Cats at The Zoo location.

Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event

Where: 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

When Friday – Sunday

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Sunland Park Mall

When: Sunday

Time: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Please help find their forever home to one of their shelter pets

