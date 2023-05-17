EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver was arrested by police after a Ford Mustang crashed into a home in Las Cruces on Friday, May 12, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Fire officials say they were called to the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue after the car crashed into the front of the home, causing significant damage to the front, exterior wall.

The Technical Rescue Team was then called and helped build a temporary wall to “stabilize the damaged area and help support the home’s roof,” according to the fire department.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says the driver of the car was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence and due care-collision. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and was released on his own recognizance on Saturday, May 13.