Murder suspect from Juarez shooting caught on camera arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Murder suspect from the Juarez shooting caught on camera has been arrested and identified as Jose Carlos. New information revealed it was a couple who was shot to death in their own vehicle.

KTSM just learned the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female victim was transported to the hospital and died a few days later.

As previously reported, it happened back on December 22 on Cuatro Siglos Avenue in Northeast Juarez.

The incident was caught on camera, and the video shows a man exiting a vehicle, walking to the driver’s side of the truck, and firing a gun several times before fleeing.

The driver later crashed his truck nearby and was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s names have not been released by Juarez police.

