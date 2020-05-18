Municipal Court to host virtual storytime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Municipal Court invited children and their families to take part in a virtual Story Time on the Court’s Facebook page.

The readings will consist of an educational and interactive series on Traffic and Safety.

According to a release, this seven-week series will take place every Friday starting on May 22.

Municipal Court staff will read a variety of traffic safety related books that focus on bicycle, car, and neighborhood safety, and much more. Stories will be read in English and Spanish.

“Despite these challenging times, the Municipal Court would like to continue its commitment and connection to our community by providing online videos with educational traffic safety topics through story time,” said Municipal Court Assistant Court Director Annabelle Casas.

Officials say this family friendly entertainment is also a great opportunity for children to learn the importance of safety.

Story Time will be available on the Municipal Court Facebook page, @ElPasoMunicipalCourt, starting at 10 a.m. on the following dates: