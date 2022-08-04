EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A three-vehicle crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley was reportedly preceded by a pursuit, and it is believed migrants were traveling in the trunk of one of the vehicles involved.

According to initial reports, at 10:29 a.m. police dispatch received a call for a chase that started on White Oak Drive and Post Oak Court in the Upper Valley in West El Paso. The crash happened about 2 miles away at the intersection of Mesa Stret and Osborne Drive.

One patient is in critical condition and eight more patients with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.





Texas Department of Transportation closed off all lanes with clearing time is until further notice.

Department of Public safety is on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for the latest developments.

