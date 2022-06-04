EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police are investigating a shooting at a house party that sent multiple teens to the hospital early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 10800 block of Thunder Road, off Horizon Boulevard in Socorro.

Lt. Eddie Smith with Socorro Police tells KTSM the investigation is just beginning and was unable to immediately confirm the number of shooting victims from the house party. Lt. Smith says there are no deaths to report at this time.

Initial emergency scanner reports indicate that as many as five or six patients were transferred from The Hospitals of Providence Horizon to Del Sol Medical Center and University Medical Center in El Paso to treat multiple gunshot wounds. All victims appear to be between the ages of 15 to 19 years old.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.