EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple reports of a “strong gas odor” were made on Thursday evening, Oct. 26 near the Fort Bliss area, according to fire dispatch.

Fire dispatch says one of the calls came in before 5 p.m. at the 1941 Airport Road. There are up to 40 calls so far related to the same incident.

Additionally, one person was evaluated near the area on Founders Blvd.

Texas Gas is on the scene, according to fire dispatch.

KTSM is working to update this developing story.