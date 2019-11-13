Multiple SONIC Drive-Ins donate to El Paso Children’s Hospital on National Fast Food Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Some El Paso city leaders are looking to lessen the penalty for being caught with certain amounts of marijuana and said it could be a small step toward criminal justice reform.

City Council voted 6-2, Reps. Henry Rivera and Cissy Lizarraga voting no, to move forward and look at ways to potentially implement a "Cite and Release" program for anyone carrying four ounces or less of marijuana.

El Paso State Representative Joe Moody made his case in favor of the program before council on Tuesday, "We're not changing any of the underlying laws. We're saying we're not going to arrest you or bring you into the criminal justice system. We are going to cite like we do at the roadside."

The program would apply for Class A and Class B misdemeanors which would apply for anyone carrying as much as four ounces or less than 2 ounces of pot.