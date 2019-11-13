Multiple SONIC Drive-Ins donate to El Paso Children’s Hospital on National Fast Food Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Seventeen SONIC Drive-Ins will donate to the El Paso Children’s Hospital as part of National Fast Food Day Saturday, Nov. 16.
According to a press release, SONIC’s donation will automatically apply to all purchases made at participating locations, including mobile app orders and Uber Eats.
“We are proud to partner with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and involve our community members as well for this wonderful cause,” said Ray Torres, Regional Director, Merritt Group Sonic Drive-Ins in a release.
The release states the 17 SONIC drive-ins giving back to El Paso Children’s Hospital on National Fast Food Day include those located in:
- El Paso
- 5328 Doniphan Drive
- 10655 Vista Del Sol
- 3925 Dyer Street
- 9505 Socorro Avenue
- 2270 Trawood Drive
- 4800 Hondo Pass Drive
- 1865 North Zaragosa Road
- 1336 North Zaragosa Road
- 3930 Doniphan
- 5930 Cromo Drive
- 6610 Montana Avenue
- 989 North Resler Road
- 12400 Edgemere Boulevard
- 7391 Alameda Avenue
- 13004 Eastlake Boulevard
- Anthony, N.M.
- 110 West Elm Street
- Canutillo, Texas
- 7069 South Desert Boulevard