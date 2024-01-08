EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric says there are currently 58 power outages with approximately 3,000 customers without power in the Borderland.

All outages are wind/gust-related and crews are currently working to restore power.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Aside from power outages, high winds have also been pushing trees over and onto El Paso streets.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

A spokesperson with El Paso Electric says most of the outages are happening in East El Paso.

El Paso Electric’s outage map is currently showing thousands of people without power.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.