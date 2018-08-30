Multiple casualties reported in semi, bus crash near Gallup

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Andrea Phillips

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) - Westbound I-40 is closed near Gallup due to a fatal crash involving a passenger bus and semi-truck.

According to New Mexico State Police, officers have confirmed there are multiple casualties.

Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road in Thoreau. It is unclear what caused the crash. Photos submitted to KRQE show a semi on its side.

According to the Associated Press, the bus was heading from Albuquerque to Phoenix with 47 passengers.

McKinley County Emergency Management has established the following number for family members of passengers looking for information on their relatives: 505-722-2002

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.

Officers have confirmed multiple casualties in this crash. Officers and EMS are still working this scene actively. More information will be released when available. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 30, 2018

McKinley County Emergency Management has established the following number for family members of passengers looking for information on their relatives: 505-722-2002 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 30, 2018