Multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Far East El Paso, serious injuries reported

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A multi-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle was reported early Sunday morning in far East El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigations with the El Paso Police Department responded to the incident at Loop 375 North at Spur 601 and notified local media just after 4 a.m.

Police reported serious injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Maquiladora plant caught fire in South Juárez Saturday afternoon, no injuries reported

Juarez fire

Crime of the week: Police search for car burglar who allegedly posed as deputy

Local orgs honoring Borderland heroes who positively guide LGBTQ culture

Explainer: What proposed Texas voting laws state Democrats opposing from DC?

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link