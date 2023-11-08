UPDATE: One person is dead, five people were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and another one with serious injuries, according to the El Paso Fire.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigations is responding to a multi-vehicle crash with at least one fatality at Loop 375 between Pebble Hills and Edgemere, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say Loop 375 will be shut down in both directions until further notice.

The number of vehicles involved is unknown, as well as what caused the crash.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.