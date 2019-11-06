Multi-million dollar Public Safety Bond to be decided by El Paso voters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the major city-wide choices on the November 5th ballot is a $413 million bond for the El Paso Police and Fire Departments.

Early voting results show 9,222 votes for the bond and 5,629 against the bond. The results are as of 7 p.m.

The multi-million dollars bond proposal proposes renovations of existing police and fire facilities.

This includes:

New Equipment.

A brand new police and fire headquarters.

Two new police regional command centers.

A new police academy.

The city would have to issue debt for the projects, which would be paid back by increasing property taxes in El Paso.

“We would increase the taxes year one, $12, and then in year two you’ll see another $12 increase, so if you look at the two year period, you’re seeing a total of $24, so it would work the same way over a six year period, so you would see from year one to year six, it would increase to about $72,” said City Spokesperson, Laura Acosta.

The city said the bond proposal came from dozens of community surveys and meetings where the public said public safety was a priority they wanted to see improved in El Paso.

According to the city, if the bond is approved, the proposed projects would take about 10 years to complete.