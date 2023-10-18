SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito police officer was shot and killed overnight following an hours long vehicle pursuit, the Texas Municipal Police Association reported.

According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday afternoon troopers assisted Cameron County authorities with a vehicle that was evading from a traffic stop.

The pursuit, which originated on South Padre Island, later resulted in an officer-involved shooting with the San Benito Police Department, DPS stated.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.