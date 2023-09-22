EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A multi-agency operation over eight weeks led to 42 arrests and 144 citations in Las Cruces and in Dona Ana County, according to a news release sent out by Las Cruces Police.

Las Cruces Police teamed up with New Mexico State Police and Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office to “target high-crime areas,” according to the release.

“The operation was designed to help curb illegal activity in high-crime areas, locate wanted subjects and strengthen relationships within the community,” according to the news release.



During the operation, law enforcement officers had 480 contacts with individuals including 437 traffic stops. The operation resulted in 144 citations and 42 total arrests.

Of the arrests, 23 were for warrants on misdemeanor charges and 12 were for warrants on felony charges, according to the news release.



“The collaboration we received from our partner agencies is wonderful and can be seen in the results of this operation,” said Jeremy Story, interim chief of the Las Cruces Police Department. “We look forward to working with them again, in the near future, and doing what we can to help reduce crime in our community.”

“The New Mexico State Police is dedicated to working with our law enforcement partners and making our communities safer,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler. “This collaborative operation shows our collective determination to curb illegal activity in high-crime areas and ensure it is safer for all residents.”



Besides the enforcement actions taken during the operation, LCPD officers hung more than 110 door hangers that provide tips to help reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim to property crime.



Additional multi-agency collaborative operations will be planned in the near future.



Las Cruces Police encourage the public to report suspected criminal activity by calling (575) 526-0795.