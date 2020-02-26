Mug shot released for man suspected of killing teenager during botched drug deal

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Zachary Carter’s mug shot has been released by the El Paso Police Department.

Carter is charged with murder and is in jail on a 1 million dollar bond, after allegedly shooting 19-year-old Joseph Anthony Jimenez during a botched drug deal.

The incident happened on Feb. 21 on the 2300 block of Birdsong.

As previously reported, police still have not identified the other people who were in the vehicle with Carter at the time he fled the residence on Bird Song and have not said if they will be facing any charges associated with the murder.

