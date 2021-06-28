Mud and water coats floors of homes in El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A small neighborhood located off of Doniphan Dr., behind Rosas Cantina has water up to the resident’s knees. Some of that water flooded their homes Monday afternoon.

Resident Josie Rosalez taking KTSM crews inside her home Monday night showing water and mud on her floors from the front of the house all the way to the back.

“It’s sad because I love my house and my floor it’s made out of wood and you know everything, everything there’s water everywhere the laundry room the bedroom everywhere the house,” said Rosalez.

Rosalez’s floor

Rosalez says her home wasn’t even the most impacted on her street, calling the red cross in hopes of getting assistance.

“Some of my neighbors it’s worse than my house and some of them… their roof cave in. So they came in because I called the red cross again and they said they’re going to send somebody so finally the fire department came over they got our names and everything and I hope they’re going to put us in a hotel tonight,” said Rosalez.

Others could be seen trying to sweep water out of the home of an elderly lady a few doors down. The woman’s granddaughter saying she called for help as water started coming in.

“She just said I need you to come to my house, water is starting to come in and I don’t know where to go I’m sitting on top of a bed and I need help,” said Savannah Ortega the grandaughter of the woman whose house flooded.

Residents say Monday’s flooding on their street was even worse than the flooding they saw back in 2006.

