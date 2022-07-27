CHAPARRAL, NM (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center were recently recognized by the Gadsden Independent School District for the community service the facilities do particularly for the children in the Chaparral, NM area.

The Wardens of Otero I and Otero II were at the district’s school board meeting last Thursday where they were presented with an award for the seven-year partnership between the district and the facilities.

In 2015 we began a partnership with the Otero County Prison and the Otero County Processing Center with a project providing 50 Thanksgiving food boxes to families in the Chaparral area, seven years later that project has grown. It is an honor to present the Wardens and their staff this award of recognition for the continued dedication and contributions to the Chaparral community. Debbie Holguin, Lead Social Worker

Aside from the Thanksgiving boxes, both MTC facilities have worked with Ms. Holguin and other counselors of the district covering the Chaparral area in other annual events like the Angel Tree gift donations for elementary students, as well as adopting families to gift them presents or with food baskets prior to Christmas.







The facilities continue to work with the district, currently, they have staff volunteer at the district’s Chaparral food bank distribution site every first Tuesday of the month.

Last year both Otero I and Otero II donated backpacks full of school supplies for families before the school year started, this year the facilities will donate school uniforms which will be distributed by the schools to those families who are struggling to buy uniforms.

Otero I and Otero II are grateful for the trust the school district has placed on them to help the community of Chaparral but is also grateful to the staff of the facilities which without their help and giving hearts, this partnership would not exist.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store