EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mount Cristo Rey has changed the date for its annual pilgrimage up the mountain.

This year, the annual pilgrimage will be on Saturday, Nov. 25. It is usually the last Sunday in October.

The gates will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 25. Priests will offer the sacrament of reconciliation/confession at the base of the mountain from 9 a.m. until noon. The procession up to the stop of the summit will begin at noon.

Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino will celebrate the Vigil Mass of the Solemnity at the summit at 3 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and prepare for possible changes in the weather. Food and beverage concessions will be available.

Visitors are also encouraged to make a donation in order to assist the continued efforts to maintain Mount Cristo Rey. All proceeds benefit the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee.