EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the diocese’s longest serving pastors, Msgr. Arturo Bañuelas, will soon be retiring in July after more than 46 years of service.

The recent news of new pastoral assignments on June 6 came as a bittersweet moment due to Father’s Bañuelas’ retirement announcement.

“There is no way to fully express our gratitude to Msgr. Bañuelas for his many years of dedicated service,” Bishop Mark Seitz said, adding that Bañuelas will continue to serve the diocese in priestly ministry in retirement as needed. “Please join me in praying that God will grant him good health and new opportunities to share with him many gifts in this new chapter of his life.”

Officials add that the diocese will welcome Fr. Ray Finch, MM, the former superior general of the Maryknoll Priests and Brothers, as an administrator. In addition, three priests will be assuming administrator roles for the first time, and eight priests will begin new assignments as parochial vicars.

“The movement of priests and deacons is an important part of their service to the Church. Transitions are never easy for clergy or for their communities, so I ask the members of the communities that are going through a change to help make that transition as smooth as possible — supporting, thanking and assisting the deacon or priest who is moving to a new assignment, and warmly welcoming the one who is joining their community.” Bishop Mark Seitz

Below are the new assignments, taken from a June 6th news release from the Diocese

Clergy Assignments Diocese of El Paso, June 2022

Pastors

Fr. José Morales – Pastor, St. Mark, effective July 15

Administrators

Fr. Michael Lewis – Administrator, Most Holy Trinity, effective June 24 Fr. Victorino Loresca – Administrator, St. Mary (Marfa, Texas), effective June 24 Fr. Miguel Perez – Administrator, Holy Spirit, effective July 15

Fr. Ray Finch, MM – Administrator, Cristo Rey, effective August 1

Vicars

Fr. Astry Déraly – Parochial Vicar, St. Matthew, effective June 15

Fr. César Garcia – Parochial Vicar, St. Mark, effective June 24

Fr. Sergio Legarretta – Parochial Vicar, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, effective June 24 Fr. Iván Montelongo – Parochial Vicar, St. Stephen, effective July 1 Fr. Edroud Jean – Parochial Vicar, St. Raphael, effective July 1

Fr. José William Aravelo Narvaez, Parochial Vicar, St. Patrick Cathedral, effective July 18

Fr. José Vera – Parochial Vicar, Most Holy Trinity, effective Aug 1

Fr. Cong Vo – Parochial Vicar, St. Patrick Cathedral, effective Aug 1

Transitional Deacons

Dcn. Ángel Aguilar, Queen of Peace, effective immediately

Dcn. Ángel Tarango, St. Stephen, effective immediately

Dcn. Loyd Divinagracia, Holy Spirit, effective July 17

