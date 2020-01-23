MS-13 member who’d been deported caught in South Texas illegally

by: Fernie Ortiz

MS-13 gang is a violent transnational criminal organization. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents from the Del Rio Sector on Sunday arrested a member of the MS-13 gang who had been previously deported, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Agents assigned to the Uvalde Station in South Texas said they detained the 23-year-old man from Michoacan, Mexico, moments after he crossed into the U.S. illegally. Agents soon learned the man is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, or MS-13, a violent, transnational criminal organization that operates in many parts of the United States.

The man has an extensive immigration history, with more than 10 arrests.

“Yet another MS-13 gang member was arrested in our area of responsibility,” Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a statement. “I commend our agents’ dedication to protecting our nation’s borders and keeping these criminals out of our communities.”

The man faces felony charges for illegal re-entry, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. His order for removal was also reinstated.

Since October, Del Rio Sector agents have arrested more than a dozen gang members attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, the news release said.

