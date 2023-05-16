MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of 21-year-old Madeline Molina Pantoja are desperate for answers as the search for the missing woman continues.

“I wish I could show her how much she’s loved and how much we want her back,” said Pantoja’s friend, Karen Ramos.

Pantoja was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on May 10 at 1711 West Francis. According to family and friends, she was arguing with her boyfriend just before she disappeared. Her phone, keys, purse, and dog were left behind in her apartment when she went missing and investigators from the Midland Police Department said no one knows what Pantoja was wearing when she disappeared.

“We finally got into her apartment and her keys were in there, but the door was locked, and he (the boyfriend) was the only one who had a key,” Ramos said.

“People from those apartments have spoken more about things, they heard arguments, not just on her floor…but outside,” said Pantoja’s cousin, Myriam Benavides.

A family-led search last weekend yielded no answers and Pantoja’s loved ones are asking for help from the community to help bring Pantoja home.

“Parents shouldn’t (have to be) clueless about where their daughter is,” Benavides said.

Pantoja is described as 5’4″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and a butterfly tattoo behind her ear and a snake with a rose tattoo on her arm. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108.