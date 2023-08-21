MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a young man with special needs found wandering alone earlier this year as 24-year-old Cordarius Lashun Pegues, of Midland. His mother has been identified as Charlotte Latasha Pegues, also of Midland.

Charlotte was arrested earlier Monday and has been charged with Exploitation of Disabled Individual.

MPD said in a statement, “The citizens of Midland, along with the abundance of concern for Cordarius nationwide, assisted officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius. Officials with the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department, and all agencies involved, would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and help. A special thank you to the news media in helping to elevate the story of Cordarius to a national level.”

Earlier this month, MPD said Cordarius is happy and healthy and living with a foster family.

“Cordarius can identify every household member by pointing to the appropriate foster sibling when their names are called. He listens and follows instructions well but needs constant redirection. He responds positively to playful interactions with his caregivers and enjoys playing with his foster siblings. Cordarius is a very joyful child. He loves to swim and play basketball; he attends church weekly and attends social events with his caregivers. Overall, Cordarius is healthy,” the department said.