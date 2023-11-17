EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — MountainStar Sports Group has opened a pop-up store location in East El Paso for the holiday season.

The store, at the Fountains of Farah, 8889 Gateway West, Suite 2825, opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. It will remain open through the holiday season.

“This shop expands MountainStar Sports Group’s (MSSG) retail footprint to the East Side of El Paso County, showcasing merchandise from all four of its sports properties; the El Paso Chihuahuas, FC Juarez Bravos and Bravas, and El Paso Locomotive FC,” a news release said.

“We’re excited to take this important step to have an increased presence in a very important part of our community,” said Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group president. “Chihuahuas, Bravos, and Locomotive merchandise is worn proudly by our fans throughout the Borderplex and make for a very special holiday gift.”

Featured product will include caps, jerseys, T-shirts and novelties from Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

This is MSSG’s third retail store, joining current locations at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas Team Shop is located on the corner of Durango Sreet and Franklin Avenue and Locomotive Team Shop on Sante Fe Street. The FC Juarez store can be found online at bravotienda.com.

MountainStar Sports Shop at Fountains at Farah will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 31. For more information, contact the shop at (915) 800- 1132