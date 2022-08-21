EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new piece of art has emerged in downtown El Paso this weekend.

The mural is said to not only make the city more beautiful but also to raise awareness of animals in need of conservation. The mural consists of a giant mountain lion that is made out of recycled materials. The mural will be displayed on the Chase building at the San Jacinto Plaza. The 64 foot tall mural was made by a Portugal environmental artist Bordalo Segundo as well as his team. The art piece took an entire week to finish as it has been planned for the 5 past years with the local non-profit organization, the Green Hope Project.

“We are destroying the world the habitat of the animals, we are also animals so I think we should think we are also destroying our own habitat,” said Artur Bordalo

This mural will be the first in Texas to feature a recycled art project by Bordalo Segundo.

