EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Motorists can expect deals along New Mexico Highway 404 from Anthony to Chaparral, starting Monday, Dec. 5.

The road will be reconstructed and widened. Lighting will also be added.

Drivers can expect various daytime closures on both westbound and eastbound lanes. The contractor’s hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The project will cost $39.8 million and is expected to take a year to complete, weather permitting.