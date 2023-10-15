EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Motorists and businesses can expect to see increased construction activity during the next few weeks as the Mesa Rehabilitation and Mesa Lighting projects continue to move ahead, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District.

Contractors will be working on lighting improvements along Mesa between I-10 and Doniphan. This will create daytime daily lane closures in both directions on Mesa, according to TxDOT.

Drivers can also expect to see increased activity on North Mesa between Sunland Park and Camille Drive, according to a release sent out by TxDOT.

The Mesa Pavement Rehabilitation contractor will be working between Sunland Park and Camille Dr. for the next three weeks. They will mill approximately 6 inches of the existing asphalt pavement surface at night in two separate millings (Step 1: 2-inch mill; Step 2: 4-inch mill).

“This nighttime operation may affect driveway access while the milling machine crosses each driveway. Driveway access, if closed off, would be for roughly 40 minutes. Following the nightly milling operations, the day crew will apply 4 inches of new pavement. Daytime driveway access may be affected long enough to prep the area, apply the asphalt, and let it cool. This is typically between 90 minutes and three hours,” the release said.

Crews will be on hand during both daytime and nighttime activities with flaggers, and the contractor will notify businesses in advance of closing driveway access.

Milling and paving of the first 4 inches of asphalt has been complete on the northbound outside lane from Sunland Park to Camille Drive, according to TxDOT. There are no anticipated driveway closures on the northbound lanes for the next few weeks.

Work on the remaining northbound lanes will be followed by work on the southbound lanes, TxDOT said.

“When crews transition to the outside southbound lane, flaggers will be on hand during both daytime and nighttime activities to assist with driveway business access. The contractor will notify businesses in advance of closing driveway access. Traffic control will be removed as the paving operation is complete, shortening the closure duration and allowing access to reopen as soon as possible,” according to TxDOT.

For more information on planned closures, follow TxDOT on X @txdotelp or visit TxDOT.gov and search for El Paso news.