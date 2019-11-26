One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Artcraft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and motor vehicle Tuesday morning on Artcraft.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on Pete Dominici Boulevard and caused the highway to be closed from Westside Drive to Russell Boulevard for several hours, the Sunland Park Fire Department said on a Facebook post.

The New Mexico State Police Department is the agency investigating the crash. They are still gathering information before releasing details, a department spokesman said.

The road reopened at about noon, the fire department said