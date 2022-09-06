EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 3 when he struck a center median and lost control on an east El Paso street, El Paso police report.

Officers with Special Traffic Investigations learned that 45-year-old Juan Pina of El Paso was driving his Indian Scout motorcycle along the 12300 block of Pebble Hills when he lost control about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pina was thrown from his bike, was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries were not disclosed.

Police continue to look into the incident.