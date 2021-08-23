Motorcyclist dies from crash in Otero County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man from La Luz, New Mexico is dead from a motorcycle crash that happened in Otero County on Saturday.



New Mexico State Police said it happened August 21, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. on Carrizozo Canyon Road near the intersection of the Carrizozo Community Center in Mescalero, NM.

Investigators said a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Thomas Lund, 33, was traveling South on Carrizozo Canyon Road. For reasons still unknown, authorities said Lund lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.



According to police, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

