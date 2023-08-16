EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 60-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with the rear of a passenger vehicle on I-10 West at Schuster on Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to El Paso Police.

Police say the motorcyclist was weaving through traffic at high speeds and collided with the rear of a Nissan that had just re-entered traffic after a roadside tire change.

The motorcyclist was separated from the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to police.

The driver from the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the call came in at 2:22 p.m. and the primary contributing factor in this collision was excessive speed.

Police also urge the public to remember the importance of responsible driving and obeying speed limits.

This incident marks the 49th traffic fatality in El Paso this year, showing an increase from 46 deaths at the same time last year, according to police.