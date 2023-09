EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcycle and vehicle collided near UTEP on Friday afternoon, Sept. 29 and at least one person was injured, according to El Paso Fire.



The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. at Kern and North Mesa.

Fire officials said the motorcyclist had CPR administered and was transported to the hospital Code 3 (serious injuries).

A second person is being checked at the scene, they added.