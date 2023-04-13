EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Public Libraries is partnering with the Great Khalid Foundation, hosting an essay contest that honors moms or mother figures in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The essay contest is open to students between the ages of 5 to 18 and the deadline to enter the contest is 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

The contest is free to enter, and the essay can be written in English or Spanish.

The City of El Paso says students must write an original essay of fewer than two pages explaining ‘I love my mom because…’

Students can write about their mother or mother figures in their lives such as grandmothers, aunts, older sisters or anyone that resembles a motherly figure.

Contest winners will be awarded a prize package to give to their mom for Mother’s Day.

Complete rules, as well as entry forms, are available at all branch libraries or can be downloaded on the Public Library website www.elpasolibrary.org.