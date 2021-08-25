Mother of El Paso teen killed at house party searching for answers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The mother of the El Paso teenager shot outside a house party last weekend is searching for answers in her son’s death.

“The pain that I’m feeling, it’s the worst pain any parent could feel, the worst,” Alma Vaughan told KTSM outsider her home Wednesday afternoon.

Clutching a photo of her son, 18-year-old Kenneth Ellababedi, Vaughan described the teen as a “happy boy.”

“He was outspoken, shy in a way, but also self-confident,” she said.

The El Dorado High School senior was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire broke out at a large party along Wendy Reed Drive in Far East El Paso, according to police.

Another teen boy was hospitalized in the incident.

Vaughan said from what investigators have told her, it does not appear her son was targeted.

“What happened was some kids had guns, there was a fight and they started shooting,” she said. “They were not shooting one person in particular.

A memorial with candles, flowers, photos, and a sign reading, “Justice for Kenneth” now adorn the family’s doorway.

There have been no arrests in the case. Investigators and Ellababedi’s family are asking anyone with information to call police.