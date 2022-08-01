EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy.

The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a doc attack in Mesilla Park, New Mexico, after a 6-year-old went into a yard where six dogs were housed. Three of the dogs had previously shown signs of aggressive behavior in this dog foster home.



According to the medical investigation report, the boy suffered severe wounds to his neck and chest area. All six dogs; 2 adult dogs and 4 adolescent and puppy mix were euthanized within hours after the attack.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store