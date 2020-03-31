Mother, daughter make hundreds of free homemade masks for community members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local mother and daughter duo are putting their skills to work and helping people feel protected as supplies run low.



Elizabeth Montes and her 10-year-old daughter Lily have made over 500 masks out of fabric. They’ve donated these masks to local hospitals, public safety officials, those with medical needs, and the elderly.

“She knows how it feels to have to wear a mask and not be able to find one. The reason why she, this was all her idea, she wanted to start this because she feels like people who need it right now should be wearing one,” Montes shared.

Lily has a medical condition which caused her white blood cell count to be very low. Being an oncology patient at El Paso Children’s Hospital, she wants to give back.



“We don’t need to think about just ourselves. Sometimes we should think about others and care about others. So I decided to start making masks for people for free,” Lily said.



Mother and daughter have been sowing together, making these masks for two weeks now, and share the feedback has been emotional.

“It’s very overwhelming and amazing. My heart feels so full, and I’m sure Lily’s heart feels even fuller because she’s the one that came up with this,” Montes said.



As the circumstances around COVID-19 remain unpredictable, the Montes family plans to continue looking out for others as much as they can.

“We could change the world one mask at a time right now to keep us all safe and we know that in this time of need, we need to help. Not think of ourselves or the money, we need to do it by heart,” Montes shared.



The Montes family says these masks are free, however you can help by donating fabric to help increase supply for these homemade masks.



You can reach out to Elizabeth Montes here.