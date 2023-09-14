EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

El Paso Police Department

Miguel Torres: Age 35; 5’11; 260 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of property; no bond.

Armando Orta: Age 58; 6’00; 190 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for criminal sexual penetration of a minor; $150,000 bond.

Stacy Julius Buck: Age 47; 5’07; 165 lbs.; black hair and black eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; $75,000 bond.

Deyone Quartaril Bridges: Age 28; 6’00; 160 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for sexual assault of a child and assault causes bodily injury; $52,500 bond.

Devarian Marquel Birdwell: Age 46; 5’11; 187 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for forgery financial instrument; $15,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Alejandro Salcedo: Age 33; 5’5; 135 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for multiple warrants; $95,000 bond.

Hector Perez: Age 54; 5’6; 190 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated three or more times; $75,000 bond.

Sally Magdalene High: Age 31; 5’5; 116 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for unauthorized use of vehicle; $40,000 bond.

Jennifer De La Cruz: Age 25; 5’7; 160 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for cruelty to non-livestock animals; $10,000 bond.

Joey Chavira: Age 44; 6’2; 195 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for violating a protective order; $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.