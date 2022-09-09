EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Aldama, Mathew H/M

Age: 27

5’10” 140 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

ROBBERY

Arellanez, Gerardo Jr. H/M

Age: 27

5’06” 140 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

BURGLARY OF BUILDING

Catzin, Dannia H/F Age: 23 5’06” 190 lbs. Brown Hair Brown Eyes THEFT OF SERVICE >=$2500<$30K

FERNANDEZ, JAVIER EDUARDO

DOB: 37 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 220 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: DWI 3RD OR MORE/ ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

GUTIERREZ, CHRISTA DOB: 35 YEARS OLD Height: 5’6’’ Weight: 220 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: BURG OF HABITATION/POSS MARJ <2OZ/ POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G/ POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G/ UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

LOPEZ, NICKOLAS ALEXZANDER

DOB: 18 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 162 LB5

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: ROBBERY

ROCHA, ALEJANDRO

DOB: 20 YEARS OLD

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 150 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY W INT BODILY INJ

Sigales, Andre H/M

Age: 24

5’06” 160 lbs.

Red Hair Brown Eyes

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE

TAYLOR, GAVIN GERARD DOB: 31 YEARS OLD Height: 6’0’’ Weight: 180 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1<1G / MAN/DEL PG 1 >=1G<4G

Villarreal, Jose Luis H/M

Age: 29

5’05” 125 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

