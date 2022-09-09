EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

  • Aldama, Mathew H/M
    Age: 27
    5’10” 140 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    ROBBERY
  • Arellanez, Gerardo Jr. H/M
    Age: 27
    5’06” 140 lbs.
    Brown Hair Brown Eyes
    BURGLARY OF BUILDING
  • Catzin, Dannia H/F Age: 23 5’06” 190 lbs. Brown Hair Brown Eyes THEFT OF SERVICE >=$2500<$30K
  • FERNANDEZ, JAVIER EDUARDO
    DOB: 37 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’7’’
    Weight: 220 LBS
    Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: DWI 3RD OR MORE/ ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
  • GUTIERREZ, CHRISTA DOB: 35 YEARS OLD Height: 5’6’’ Weight: 220 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: BURG OF HABITATION/POSS MARJ <2OZ/ POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G/ POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G/ UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
  • LOPEZ, NICKOLAS ALEXZANDER
    DOB: 18 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’10’’
    Weight: 162 LB5
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: ROBBERY
  • ROCHA, ALEJANDRO
    DOB: 20 YEARS OLD
    Height: 5’8’’
    Weight: 150 LBS
    Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
    Wanted For: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY W INT BODILY INJ
  • Sigales, Andre H/M
    Age: 24
    5’06” 160 lbs.
    Red Hair Brown Eyes
    ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE
  • TAYLOR, GAVIN GERARD DOB: 31 YEARS OLD Height: 6’0’’ Weight: 180 LBS Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1<1G / MAN/DEL PG 1 >=1G<4G
  • Villarreal, Jose Luis H/M
    Age: 29
    5’05” 125 lbs.
    Black Hair Brown Eyes
    AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at  www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

