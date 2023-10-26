EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Jaime, Rodolfo H/M Owens. Shawna Renee B/F Hyatt, Israel Dwayne H/M Dominguez, Benjamin H/M Seelke, James Allen W/M Murillo, Omar Javier Gonzales, Jesus Julian Ruiz, Ramon Sanchez, Marine Ritter, Benjamin Tobias Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

El Paso Police Department

Rodolfo Jaime: Age 50; 5’9; 215 lbs.; black hair and green eyes; wanted for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction; $100,000 bond.

Shawna Renee Owens: Age 35; 5’2; 125 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register life/90 day; $50,000 bond.

Israel Dwayne Hyatt: Age 41; 5’5; 180 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance; $6,500 bond.

Benjamin Dominguez: Age 56; 5’7; 223 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child and exposes; no bond.

James Allen Seelke: Age 74; 6’0; 178 lbs.; brown hair and blue eyes; wanted for fail to comply with sex offender regular life/annually parole violation; no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Omar Javier Murillo: Age 31; 5’7; 174 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for fail to comply with sex offenders regular life/annually; $100,000 bond.

Jesus Julian Gonzales: Age 25; 5’6; 235 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance; $100,000 bond.

Ramon Ruiz: Age 36; 5’9; 160 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for robbery; no bond.

Marine Sanchez: Age 46; 5’0; 153 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance; $100,000 bond.

Benjamin Tobias Ritter: Age 56; 5’9; 185 lbs.; gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery, unlawful restraint – expose to serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary of habitation and aggravated kidnapping; no bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers website, use the following link: http://www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org/sitemenu.aspx?P=wanteds&ID=235.