EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Scander, Najib Joseph W/M Dove, Kenneth Wayne W/M Soria, Jose Ivan H/M Cazares, Carolina H/F Mestas, Rodolfo H/M Blea, Joe Dario Garcia, Luis Carlos Rojas, Lino Pillado, Yamil Alfonso, Dominic William

El Paso Police Department

Najib Joseph Scander: Age 46; 5’8; 220 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $185,000 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5’11; 180 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for fail to comply sex offenders’ duty to register life/90 day – two counts; $130,000 bond.

Jose Ivan Soria: Age 39; 5’7; 170 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation; $100,000 bond.

Carolina Cazares: Age 27; 5’6; 200 lbs.; black hair and black eyes; wanted for robbery; $35,000 bond.

Rodolfo Mestas: Age 47; 5’8; 165 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for sex offenders’ duty to register for life/annually; $25,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Joe Dario Blea: Age 82; 5’8; 180 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual – two counts; no bond.

Luis Carlos Garcia: Age 22; 6’2; 205 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery; no bond.

Lino Rojas: Age 58; 5’8; 175 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated three or more times; no bond.

Yamil Pillado: Age 22; 5’5; 196 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of child pornography – multiple counts; $175,000 bond.

Dominic William Alfonso: Age 30; 6’2; 180 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation, assault of a family/house member impede breath/circulation; no bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.