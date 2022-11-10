EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Balvanera, Mary D. W/F
Age: 42
5’02” 276 lbs.
Brown Hair Hazel Eyes
CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
BORUNDA, ASHLEY
DOB: 19 YO
Height: 5’9’’
Weight: 214 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: PECUNIARY BENEFIT
Consuegra-Placeres, Luis H/M
Age: 52
5’08” 162 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE
GOMEZ, JULIO CESAR
DOB: 28 YO
Height: 5’8’’
Weight: 170 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY
Herrera, Neftali Arturo H/M
Age: 18
5’06” 182 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Kline, Melinda W/F
Age: 52
5’01” 155 lbs.
Blonde/Strawberry Hair Blue Eyes
MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$$20K<$100K THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
MARTINEZ, MARK
DOB: 55 YO
Height: 5’11’’
Weight: 204 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG W/PREV IAT
MOSQUEDA, ANGEL
DOB: 18 YO
Height: 5’8’’
Weight: 135 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Wanted For: UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
REYNOLDS, RICHARD EUGENE DOB: 58 YO Height: 5’11’’ Weight: 160 LBS Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1>=1g<4g
Sumlin, Magner B/M
Age: 72
6’01” 200 lbs.
Black Hair Black Eyes
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

