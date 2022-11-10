EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Balvanera, Mary D. W/F

Age: 42

5’02” 276 lbs.

Brown Hair Hazel Eyes

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE BORUNDA, ASHLEY

DOB: 19 YO

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 214 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: PECUNIARY BENEFIT Consuegra-Placeres, Luis H/M

Age: 52

5’08” 162 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICE GOMEZ, JULIO CESAR

DOB: 28 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 170 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: AGG ROBBERY Herrera, Neftali Arturo H/M

Age: 18

5’06” 182 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Kline, Melinda W/F

Age: 52

5’01” 155 lbs.

Blonde/Strawberry Hair Blue Eyes

MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$$20K<$100K THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K MARTINEZ, MARK

DOB: 55 YO

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 204 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG W/PREV IAT MOSQUEDA, ANGEL

DOB: 18 YO

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 135 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Wanted For: UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE REYNOLDS, RICHARD EUGENE DOB: 58 YO Height: 5’11’’ Weight: 160 LBS Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Wanted For: POSS CS PG 1>=1g<4g Sumlin, Magner B/M

Age: 72

6’01” 200 lbs.

Black Hair Black Eyes

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

