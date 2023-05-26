Most wanted fugitives, Week of May 26. Photo courtesy of EPPD. EPCSO.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Acuna, Alexander Colon, Luis Manuel Gonzalez, Edgar Ivan Medrano, Justin Christopher Torres, Ashley Brooke Berumen, Edgar Andres Acosta, Nathaniel Cruz, Erik Flores, Ivan Nixon, Kelvin

El Paso Police Department

Gonzalez, Edgar Ivan: Age; 33, 5’07, 200 lbs.; black hair brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact; no bond.

Torres, Ashley Brooke: Age; 30, 5’01, 295 lbs.; brown hair brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated two or more times; $40,000 bond.

Colon, Luis Manuel: Age; 46, 5’04, 168 lbs.; black hair green eyes; wanted for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon assault causes bodily injury; $28,000 bond.

Medrano, Justin Christopher: Age; 39, 5’08, 175 lbs.; partially gray hair brown eyes; sex offenders’ duty to register with previous conviction IAT; $25,000 bond.

Acuna, Alexander: Age; 25, 5’10, 180 lbs.; brown hair brown eyes; assault on a peace officer/judge evading arrest detention with vehicle; $25,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Cruz, Erik: Age; 30, 5’10, 140 lbs., black hair and brown eyes; wanted for manslaughter, possession of controlled substance PG 1<1G; $100,000 bond.

Nixon, Kelvin: Age; 29, 6’0, 160 lbs.; brown hair and green eyes, wanted for possession of a controlled substance PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; $25,000 bond.

Acosta, Nathaniel: Age; 22, 5’5, 180 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 3 >=28G <200G, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, possession of a controlled substance PG 3 <28G; $128,000 total bond.

Berumen, Edgar Andres: Age 31; 5’9, 170 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for violating bond/protective order, driving while intoxicated bac >=0.15, two counts of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, burglary of habitation; theft prop >=$2,500<$30k, unauthorized use of vehicle, theft prop >=$2,500 <$30k, unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary habitation intend other felony; aggravated robbery, interference with emergency req for assistance, interference w/emergency req for assistance; $465,000 total bond.

Flores, Ivan: Age; 22, 6’0, 150 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for three counts of robbery; no bond.