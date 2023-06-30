EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Cardenas Jr., Santos H/M Marquez, Joseph Alexander H/M Gray, Brandon W/M Lara, Jesus Daniel H/M Carrillo, Juan H/M Gonzalez Gaytan, Eric Renteria, Paula Garcia, Felix Louis Perez, Guillermo Ramirez, Louie Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

El Paso Police Department

Santos Cardenas Jr.: Age 20; 5’6; 149 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; $75,000 bond.

Joseph Alexander Marquez: Age 27; 5’9; 130 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for a violation bond/protective order three times and evading arrest detention with a vehicle; $28,500 bond.

Brandon Gray: Age 38; 6’2; 220 lbs.; blonde hair and blue eyes; wanted for sex offenders’ duty to register life annually; $20,000 bond.

Jesus Daniel Lara: Age 35; 6’0; 163 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for a violation bond/protective order and evading arrest detention with a vehicle; $10,000 bond.

Juan Carrillo: Age 26; 5’7; 150 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation and credit card or debit card abuse; no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Eric Gonzalez Gaytan: Age 42; 5’9; 167 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault of a pregnant person; $100,000 bond.

Paula Renteria: Age 36; 5’4; 136 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of controlled substance; $100,000 bond.

Felix Louis Garcia: Age 18; 5’10; 136 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon in prohibited places and possession of controlled substance; $100,000 bond.

Guillermo Perez: Age 42; 6’0; 190 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated three or more times; $150,000 bond.

Louie Ramirez: Age 42; 5’7; 230 lbs.; bald hair and hazel eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact; $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.