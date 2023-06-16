EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Marrufo-Gonzalez, Javier H/M Sumlin, Magner B/M Rios, Carlos Eduardo H/M Montoya, Victor Mauel Jr. H/M Gaeta, Victor H/M Maes, Joshua Pineda Romero, Juan Antonio Chargulauf, Jessie James Neely, Clifton Alden, Bridgett Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

El Paso Police Department

Javier Marrufo-Gonzalez: Age 33; 5’6; 313 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14 years-old aggravated sexual assault of a child; $105,000 bond.

Magner Sumlin: Age 72; 6’1; 200 lbs.; black hair and black eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register; $100,000 bond.

Carlos Eduardo Rios: Age 32; 5’6; 170 lbs.; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register; $50,000 bond.

Victor Manuel Montoya Jr.: Age 52; 5’10; 195 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intention of causing serious bodily injury/mental; $40,000 bond.

Victor Gatea: Age 50; 5’7; 174 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $35,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Maes: Age 31; 5’9; 125 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; no bond.

Juan Antonio Pineda Romero: Age 70; 5’6; 145 lbs.; gray hair and brown eyes; wanted for sexual assault of a child; no bond.

Jessie James Chargulauf: Age 26; 6’0; 216 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of building and theft of a firearm; no bond.

Clifton Neely: Age 34; 5’6; 120 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child sexual contact; $41,000 bond.

Bridgett Alden: Age 44; 5’8; 115 lbs.; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; no bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.