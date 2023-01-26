EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Carter, Johnnie Lee B/M

Age: 33, 5’10” 245 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes Sandoval, Wendy Ivette H/F

Age: 31, 5’03” 230 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes CARR, JAMES CONWELL

40 YO, 6’1’’ 160 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN Fernandez, Michael Rene H/M

Age: 55, 5’10” 185 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes MUNOZ, EDUARDO JESUS

41 YO, 6’2’’ 220 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: HAZEL PEREZ, PEDRO

43 YO, 5’9’’ 200 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN RIOS, CARLOS EDUARDO

32 YO, 5’5’’ 125 LBS

Hair: BROWN Eyes: HAZEL Rodriguez, Jose Miguel H/M

Age: 28, 5’11” 215 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes Torres, Ashley Brooke H/F

Age: 30, 5’01” 295 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes ZAPATA, KRISLANIEL ALBERTO

DOB: 24 YO

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 180 LBS

Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

