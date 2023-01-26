EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.

Carter, Johnnie Lee B/M
Age: 33, 5’10” 245 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Sandoval, Wendy Ivette H/F
Age: 31, 5’03” 230 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
CARR, JAMES CONWELL
40 YO, 6’1’’ 160 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN
Fernandez, Michael Rene H/M
Age: 55, 5’10” 185 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
MUNOZ, EDUARDO JESUS
41 YO, 6’2’’ 220 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: HAZEL
PEREZ, PEDRO
43 YO, 5’9’’ 200 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN
RIOS, CARLOS EDUARDO
32 YO, 5’5’’ 125 LBS
Hair: BROWN Eyes: HAZEL
Rodriguez, Jose Miguel H/M
Age: 28, 5’11” 215 lbs.
Black Hair Brown Eyes
Torres, Ashley Brooke H/F
Age: 30, 5’01” 295 lbs.
Brown Hair Brown Eyes
ZAPATA, KRISLANIEL ALBERTO
DOB: 24 YO
Height: 5’10’’
Weight: 180 LBS
Hair: BLACK Eyes: BROWN

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, you can use the following link: Wanted Suspects – Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

